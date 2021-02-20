FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.42. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

