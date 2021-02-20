Feellike Tops One Day Volume of $32.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,847.31 and $32.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.00459422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00064562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00396481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.