Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Shares Down 2.1%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)’s share price fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. 12,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 12,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Barclays lowered Fibra Terrafina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

