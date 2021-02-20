Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Trading Up 0.9%

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) by 301.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 16.04% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

