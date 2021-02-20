Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 1.01% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.