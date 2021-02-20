Fiii (FIII) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Fiii has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $216,140.62 and $2,163.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Fiii

FIII is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

