FIL Ltd Acquires 123,799 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.39% of Laureate Education worth $42,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Laureate Education by 68.1% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 910,347 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $10,475,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $6,949,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 255.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

