FIL Ltd Acquires 73,698 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.07% of Rexnord worth $50,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

