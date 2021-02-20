FIL Ltd Buys 194,690 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.64% of Assurant worth $51,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 10.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist lifted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

