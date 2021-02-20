FIL Ltd Buys 62,902 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Pool worth $47,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Pool by 86.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 128,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Pool by 1,397.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $326.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.25 and a 200 day moving average of $342.83. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

