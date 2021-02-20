FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $57,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,543,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.