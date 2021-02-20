FIL Ltd Has $49.03 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.87% of Texas Pacific Land worth $49,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,109.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $1,187.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.73.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 314 shares of company stock worth $231,391. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

