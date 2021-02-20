FIL Ltd Has $51.53 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of First Republic Bank worth $51,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Republic Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,686,000 after acquiring an additional 145,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $167.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

