FIL Ltd Has $64.50 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,923 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.38% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $64,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,873,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 1,892,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after buying an additional 428,320 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.