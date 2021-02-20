FIL Ltd Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,118,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.28% of The Kroger worth $67,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

