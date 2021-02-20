FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.15% of Aflac worth $45,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of AFL opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

