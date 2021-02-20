FIL Ltd Purchases 177,551 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.26% of Hess worth $42,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 1,408.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 45,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 275,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $986,419.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,741,934.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,853 shares of company stock valued at $24,324,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $63.58 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.