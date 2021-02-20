FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of IPG Photonics worth $63,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

