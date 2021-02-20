FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 458,221 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.53% of Armstrong World Industries worth $54,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 26,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,159,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $354,000.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

