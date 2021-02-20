FIL Ltd Sells 179,805 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.27% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $43,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

HZNP opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

