FIL Ltd Sells 2,727 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.40% of Beam Therapeutics worth $66,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,674,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 133,594 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

