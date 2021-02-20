FIL Ltd Sells 294,796 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,796 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.51% of Advance Auto Parts worth $54,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $165.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

