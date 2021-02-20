FIL Ltd Sells 63,911 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,911 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.33% of FMC worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rowe lifted their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.