FIL Ltd Trims Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347,679 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Nuance Communications worth $42,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 159,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,139,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $48.16 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

