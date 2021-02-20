Financial Contrast: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Progyny 1.03% 7.43% 5.04%

Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.78, suggesting that its share price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hybrid Energy and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

Progyny has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 29.29%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $229.68 million 19.12 -$8.57 million $0.11 460.73

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats Hybrid Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

