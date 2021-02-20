Financial Survey: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) versus Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. -2.80% -38.14% -1.60% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 1 1 0 2.00 Futu 0 0 3 0 3.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Futu has a consensus price target of $135.45, suggesting a potential downside of 28.60%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Futu.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Futu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 0.93 $10.98 million $0.50 29.58 Futu $136.28 million 188.37 N/A N/A N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Futu beats Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

