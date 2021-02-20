FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $33.72 million and $3.30 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028956 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 742,990,094 coins and its circulating supply is 219,828,754 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars.

