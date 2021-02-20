First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.01. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 260,036 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,243.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.