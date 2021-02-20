First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.78

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and traded as low as $16.70. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 4,628 shares trading hands.

FGBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $165.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.