First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.