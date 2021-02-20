First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.52. 5,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 90,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.