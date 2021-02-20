First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) vs. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Head-To-Head Survey

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wintrust Financial pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First US Bancshares and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 6.19% 3.38% 0.35% Wintrust Financial 14.33% 7.63% 0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of First US Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First US Bancshares and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $48.95 million 1.15 $4.57 million N/A N/A Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 2.21 $355.70 million $6.03 11.42

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First US Bancshares and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 3 4 1 2.75

Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $56.78, suggesting a potential downside of 17.52%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats First US Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company's loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. It also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 187 banking facilities and 230 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

