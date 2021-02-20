Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.20% of Fiserv worth $914,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after buying an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $111.36 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

