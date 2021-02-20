Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.36. 5,864,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $123.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

