Flash Market Capitalization Hits $5.12 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Flash has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.62 or 0.00476134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00081754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.08 or 0.00406556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

