FLETA Price Reaches $0.0044 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 35% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $106,801.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,673,605 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

