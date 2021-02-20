FLIP Reaches Market Cap of $434,112.38 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $434,112.38 and approximately $801.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00789010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00056338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.83 or 0.04625845 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

