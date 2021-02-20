FLO Hits Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. FLO has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $390,199.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 69% higher against the US dollar. One FLO token can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.