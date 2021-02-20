Flow (Dapper Labs) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.36 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.74 or 0.00032925 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $436.61 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00043123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.35 or 0.04787066 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

