Flowchain (FLC) Price Tops $0.0169 on Top Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $14,900.60 and approximately $63,982.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.85 or 0.00848568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00044058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.11 or 0.04900662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

