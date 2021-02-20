FLUX (FLUX) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, FLUX has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One FLUX token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC on major exchanges. FLUX has a total market cap of $236,642.45 and $3,638.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLUX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00474078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00405647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00026217 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 302,756 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for FLUX is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.