FlypMe Hits Market Cap of $503,182.18 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 34% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $503,182.18 and approximately $9,411.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.00825034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00039268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00057571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.17 or 0.04909250 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018375 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.