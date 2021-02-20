Fmr LLC Acquires 1,289,496 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.96% of Edison International worth $942,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.