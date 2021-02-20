Fmr LLC Acquires 15,434,959 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 215.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.96% of Capri worth $949,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,635,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,743,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

