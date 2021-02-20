Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.53% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $953,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 356,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

