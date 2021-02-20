Fmr LLC Buys 47,629 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.23% of CoStar Group worth $811,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 420,157.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $913.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $904.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

