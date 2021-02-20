Fmr LLC Buys 9,397,507 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 406.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Simon Property Group worth $998,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $142.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

