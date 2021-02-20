Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,253,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,127,275 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.00% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $969,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $91.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

