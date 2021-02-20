Fmr LLC Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 246.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.11% of Stryker worth $1,026,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $242.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average of $221.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

