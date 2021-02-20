Fmr LLC Has $978.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $978,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

